Giddey recorded 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 103-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Giddey made just one shot in the first half. He stepped up with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in the second half to salvage his night. That pushed his streak to 22 games with at least 10 points. The 20-year-old also has five or more rebounds in 14 straight games. As the second option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey should continue to produce good fantasy numbers with consistent volume.