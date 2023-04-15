Giddey logged six points (2-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-95 Play-In Game loss to the Timberwolves.

Giddey was fantastic in OKC's Play-In win over the Pelicans on Wednesday, falling just shy of a triple-double with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. However, he was unable to come close to duplicating that performance Friday, shooting a miserable 2-for-13 from the field and making less of an impact on the boards and as a distributor as well. Despite the sour conclusion to his season, Giddey showed promising growth in his second NBA campaign, upping his field-goal rate over six notches to a solid 48.2 percent. He nearly broke into the top 100 in nine-category fantasy leagues due to his ability to contribute across three categories, averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 dimes per contest during the regular season.