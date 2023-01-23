Giddey notched 18 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 victory over Denver.

Giddey was one rebound shy of the double-double milestone in Sunday's win. As the Thunder's second-best scoring option, Giddey kept a steady stream of production going after notching two consecutive double-doubles last week. Giddey's secondary numbers are usually excellent, and he can often salvage a respectable fantasy total if his shots aren't landing.