Giddey finished with 31 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 123-118 play-in game victory over the Pelicans.

Giddey was brilliant in the win, matching his best performance of the season with 31 points, coming one rebound shy of a triple-double. The Aussie had a consistent and productive second season with the Thunder, notching a perfect attendance record after missing the first six games of the season. In 76 appearances, Giddey averaged career numbers in points (16.6) and rebounds (7.9) and shot 48.2 percent from the floor.