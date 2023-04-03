Giddey accumulated 16 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 loss to the Suns.
Giddey came up just one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double Sunday night. His nine boards and eight dimes each led the team. The second-year guard is averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 74 appearances this season.
