Giddey produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 victory over the Nets.

Giddey is known for his ability to stuff the stat sheet on a game-to-game basis, but he stood out as a scorer Sunday and reached the 20-point plateau for the first time since Oct. 30, when he scored a season-high 21 points against the Pistons. Giddey remains extremely valuable in fantasy and is averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game over his last 10 contests.