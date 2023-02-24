Giddey supplied 18 points (8-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Giddey struggled from the field early, hitting just three of 10 shots over the first two quarters for six points while adding six boards and three assists. He didn't fare much better after the break, going 3-of-9 in the second half and 2-of-4 in the overtime period as the Thunder fell to the Jazz by just one point on the road. On a positive note, the shooting guard did finish tied for the team lead with 11 rebounds on the night, his first game with 10 or more rebounds since Jan. 20 against Sacramento. However, he's now 0-of-8 from three over his last three games and is shooting just 20 percent from beyond the arc in February.