Giddey finished Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Grizzlies with 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Giddey didn't have one of his better nights shooting the ball, going just 1-of-6 from the field for three points in the first half to go along with six rebounds. He contributed only seven more points in the second half on 3-of-7 shooting while grabbing another four boards to notch his eighth double-double of the season. The Thunder guard shot just 30.8 percent in the contest, his lowest shooting percentage since Nov. 1, though the double-double was his third in his last four games.