Giddey closed with 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 130-103 victory over Utah.

Giddey started at point guard with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen, COVID-19) sidelined and thrived as a distributor once again, as he's recorded double-digit assists in back-to-back contests. Giddey is one of the most versatile guards in the league and his stat-filling ability makes him a valuable fantasy asset. He's averaging 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game since the start of February.