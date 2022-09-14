Giddey indicated that his "body's feeling good, ready to go" following a hip injury that caused the second-year guard to miss the last month and a half of the 2021-22 season, news.com.au reports.

Giddey's recovery process has taken another positive step, having previously participated in five games of Summer League with a stat line of 12.8 points, 8.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds before being shut down. The 19-year-old is expected to enter the season at full health and should maintain his status as the Thunder's second offensive option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, considering Chet Holmgren (foot) has been ruled out for the season. With 54 games under his belt, look for Giddey to build upon an impressive rookie season and establish himself as a critical piece of a rebuilding Oklahoma City roster.