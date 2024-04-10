Giddey provided four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Kings.

Giddey was eerily quiet Tuesday, and his usage rate took a massive hit with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams back in the lineup. This was disappointing for his fantasy managers, as Giddey just put up 20 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists Sunday against the Hornets.