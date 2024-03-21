Giddey closed with five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-107 victory over Utah.

Despite a poor shooting night, Giddey still made an impact by pulling down double-digit boards for only the second time in the last 27 games while dishing his highest assist total since Jan. 11. The third-year guard has seen his fantasy value crater this season as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have both cut into his usage, and over 14 games since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.8 steals.