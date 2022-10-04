Giddey registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes in an exhibition 112-101 win against the Nuggets on Monday.

Giddey was outstanding in Denver's preseason opener, finishing third on the team with 14 points and leading all players with 12 boards and nine dimes. The performance was a reminder of the all-around skill set Giddey desplayed as a rookie last season, when he tallied four triple-doubles and averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists across 54 contests. Giddey's scoring and shooting may be a question mark, but his ability to put up numbers across the board make him a popular selection in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts this season.