Giddey amassed 22 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds and 11 assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Lakers.

Giddey attempted to pick up the slack for OKC with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen/health and safety protocols) missing his fourth straight contest, and the former fared well with his highest scoring effort since mid-January. Giddey also led the team with 11 assists and finished second with nine boards, falling just short of what would have been his third triple-double of the season. It was a strong bounce-back effort for the 20-year-old after he posted a tepid 8/6/5 line over 19 minutes the previous night versus Sacramento.