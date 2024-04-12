Giddey is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Bucks due to a right hip contusion.
Giddey is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 23 on Friday due to a right hip contusion. If the 21-year-old guard is ruled out, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are candidates to receive increased playing time.
