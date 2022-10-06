Giddey tallied 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three steals over 17 minutes in a preseason loss to Dallas on Wednesday.

Giddey didn't approach the numbers that resulted in him falling one assist shy of a triple-double in OKC's preseason opener, but he still led the team in scoring and steals and tied for the lead in assists Wednesday. He's shot well from the field so far in the preseason, making 12 of 21 shots after shooting just 41.9 percent as a rookie last season. Given his ability to contribute as a rebounder and distributor, Giddey's fantasy stock could shoot through the roof if he's able to raise his scoring and shooting marks in his sophomore campaign.