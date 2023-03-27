Giddey produced 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 victory over Portland.
Giddey was efficient on the offensive end and contributed in a big way on the boards yet again. He's racked up 28 total rebounds in his last two contests, securing back-to-back double-doubles. Giddey has also tallied at least one steal and one block in his last two appearances.
