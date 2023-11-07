Giddey ended Monday's 126-117 victory over the Hawks with eight points (4-13 FG), seven rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes.

Giddey failed to score in double figures for the third time this season. He is off to a slow start compared to last year but remains a focal point of a Thunder squad that's vying for playoff contention. Through seven games, Giddey is averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.4 steals in 28.6 minutes per game, which are all slightly lower marks than his 2022-23 numbers.