Giddey is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness.
Giddey played 30 minutes in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, but it appears he must have awakened Saturday feeling under the weather. The team will give him time to recuperate during the day before a final decision on his status is made.
More News
-
Thunder's Josh Giddey: Another double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Josh Giddey: Cleans up glass in win•
-
Thunder's Josh Giddey: Grabs eighth double-double•
-
Thunder's Josh Giddey: Solid showing in Monday's win•
-
Thunder's Josh Giddey: Enjoys big all-around night•
-
Thunder's Josh Giddey: Double-digit scoring streak ends•