The NBA announced Friday that it's looking into allegations that Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The allegations were made on social media earlier in the week, but Giddey and coach Mark Daigneault declined to comment on the situation following Friday's practice. "I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now," Giddey said. "Personal matter, and I have no comment on it," Daigneault said. "And that'll be my comment on anything related," per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.