Giddey produced 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 victory over the 76ers.

Giddey saw an all-around performance while leading the team in assists and finishing two dishes short of a double-double. Giddey has averaged 16.8 points, 7.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds over his last five games.