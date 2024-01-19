Giddey recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 134-129 win over Utah.

Giddey was on triple-double watch during the first half of the game, and although he finished just four assists shy of hitting that mark, he still stuffed the stat sheet and posted a valuable line while helping the Thunder secure the win. Giddey has lacked consistency when it comes to his scoring numbers, but he'll be valuable in fantasy as long as he can continue putting up stats across several categories. He's averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.7 steals per game over his last 10 contests.