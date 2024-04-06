Giddey racked up 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-112 loss to the Pacers.

Giddey registered his eighth double-double of the season Friday, and he was one rebound shy of recording his third triple-double of the year. He's taken a larger role over the last three games due to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) being sidelined. Over that span, Giddey has averaged 13.7 points on 47.2 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists over 30.3 minutes per game.