Giddey (hip) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

The Thunder will aim to capture the top seed in the Western Conference on the final day of the regular season, and Giddey is expected to handle his regular workload on the final day of the campaign against another playoff-bound team such as Dallas. Giddey is averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game across six appearances this month.