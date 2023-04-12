Giddey (rest) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Giddey took a seat for Sunday's regular-season finale due to rest purposes, but as expected, he'll be back in the mix for the Thunder's Play-In Tournament matchup versus New Orleans. Across 76 regular-season appearances, the second-year guard averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 31.2 minutes per game.