Giddey recorded 21 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 loss to the Hornets.

Giddey finished with yet another double-double, his third such performance in the last five outings. Giddey has recorded at least 10 points and 10 boards in 13 appearances this season.