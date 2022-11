Giddey closed Friday's 123-119 overtime victory over the Bulls with 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, nine assists and one block across 38 minutes.

Giddey needed just one more assist to notch his second triple-double of the season. The second-year guard's playmaking abilities continue to be a bright spot, but he's actually leading his team in rebounds as well. In 16 games played, he's averaging 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 30.6 minutes.