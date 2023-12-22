Giddey (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers.
Giddey exited Thursday's victory over the Clippers with an ankle injury, and he's been ruled out for Saturday after it's been diagnosed as a sprain. The absence will mark Giddey's first of the campaign. While he's sidelined, more minutes could be in store for Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace and others.
