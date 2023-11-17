Giddey accumulated 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes during Thursday's 128-109 victory over Golden State.

The third-year guard ended a shooting slump from three-point range that had seen Giddey go 0-for-9 over his prior six games. His production is down to begin the season as the Thunder's starting five adjusts to the addition of Chet Holmgren, but Giddey's usage rate has actually ticked up to a career-high 25.6 percent, suggesting his numbers will improve if his efficiency can return to its usual level -- his .486 true shooting percentage is far below the .533 mark he posted in 2022-23.