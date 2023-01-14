Giddey contributed 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 124-110 win over Chicago.

Giddey can fill out the stat sheet on any game and did that against Friday in a comfortable double-digit win over the Bulls, posting his 14th double-double of the season, showing efficiency from the field and also collaborating in other categories. The perfect partner for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt, Giddey is averaging 19.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in January.