Giddey contributed 27 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 116-111 loss to the Lakers.

Giddey looked like the best player on the court for OKC on Friday, tying for the team lead in scoring and pacing the club with 17 boards. Both his point and rebound total fell one shy of a career-high mark, and he added seven assists to round out a superb fantasy line. Giddey logged his 26th double-double of the campaign.