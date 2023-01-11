Giddey racked up 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Heat.

Giddey did it all for Oklahoma City while leading the Thunder in rebounds and assists en route to a triple-double performance. Giddey has recorded a triple-double on two occasions this year, tying a season-high mark in rebounds.