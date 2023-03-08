Giddey supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and 17 assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 victory over Golden State.

Giddey scored only three points in the first half but that's because he was too busy dishing out assists, racking up 10 over the first two quarters. The shooting guard was solid all around after the break, going 5-of-8 from the field for 14 points while adding six boards and another seven dimes. He finished the contest with a game and season-high 17 assists and also notched his third triple-double of his 2022-23 campaign. Giddey has now dished out 10 or more assists in three of four games to begin this month.