Giddey registered 20 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 133-130 win over the Lakers.

After a slow start, Giddey got hot in the second quarter with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor as the Thunder jumped out to a 10-point lead at the half. The shooting guard contributed another 10 points in the second half on 5-of-12 shooting to go along with four rebounds and three assists. He finished third on the team with 20 points and has now broken the 20-point mark in three of his last five games, shooting 52.5 percent from the field over that stretch.