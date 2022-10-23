Giddey notched 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the Nuggets.

One of the most versatile players in The Association when it comes to filling out the stat sheet, Giddey has two double-doubles in an equal number of appearances while also posting solid passing and defensive numbers. He's not going to lead the Thunder in scoring on most nights, but he delivers solid value in most formats due to his stat-filling ability.