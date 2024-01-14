Giddey notched 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 victory over Orlando.

Giddey couldn't replicate the triple-double he accomplished against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, but he delivered another impressive outing on both ends of the court in this one. Even though his scoring figures have been inconsistent, it's worth noting that Giddey has reached the 10-point plateau in six of his last nine outings. Over that nine-game stretch, he's averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.