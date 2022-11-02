Giddey chipped in seven points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 victory over the Magic.

Giddey was tentative in his return, posting a modest line when compared to his usual standards. There is obviously no need to panic here given his role is assured. His playing time should continue to climb over the next few games, as should his production. Of course, there is always a chance the Thunder opt to manage him by inserting a couple of rest days but that is not something managers can plan around at this point.