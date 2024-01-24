Giddey amassed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

Giddey has been held to single-digit points in four of his last five games. During that stretch, he averaged 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 40.4 percent from the field. He had a total of two steals and one block as well, but on the bright side, he turned the ball over just three times.