Giddey accumulated 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 129-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Giddey returned after missing the previous game with a left ankle sprain by finishing as one of five Thunder players with a double-digit point total and ending second on the team in assists over 25 minutes of action. Giddey has crossed double figures in scoring 19 times this season, adding seven or more assists in five of those contests.