Giddey closed Sunday's 113-112 win over New York with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes.

Giddey had already come close to securing a triple-double in the win over the Suns on Friday, but he accomplished the feat in this tight win over the Knicks, making it the second time he has achieved this goal in the current season. The Thunder certainly needed Giddey to be at his best since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not at 100 percent in his return from a two-game absence. Giddey will try to keep his hot streak alive when the Thunder take on the 76ers on Tuesday.