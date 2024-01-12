Giddey amassed 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks across 22 minutes during Thursday's 139-77 victory over Portland.

Giddey had one of the most efficient performances the NBA has seen in recent memory, as he didn't miss a single shot from the field, posted a triple-double and recorded three blocks in just 22 minutes. The Trail Blazers' passive approach on defense certainly played a part in Giddey's inflated stat line, but this is the perfect example of the versatile contributions Giddey can deliver regularly. He's averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.