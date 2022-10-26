Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Giddey has been dealing with a right ankle sprain since Sunday and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins and Lindy Waters should see additional playing time against the Clippers, while Giddey's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Dallas.
