Giddey logged eight points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to Houston.

Giddey offered very little outside of his six assists, another in a string of disappointing games. He has not played more than 30 minutes in almost a month, often riding the bench to close games. He is well outside the top 200 in nine-category leagues, making him someone to consider dropping. While he should able to pick things up at some point, it does appear as though the Thunder might be comfortable using him sparingly when the game is on the line.