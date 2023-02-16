Giddey finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-96 win over the Rockets.

Giddey had a strong all-around performance and thrived as a facilitator, but these stat-filling performances are nothing new for the Australian guard. A solid player on both ends, and the perfect complement for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the Thunder backcourt, Giddey is averaging 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game over his last 10 contests while shooting 50 percent from the field in that span.