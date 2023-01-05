Giddey ended Wednesday's 126-115 loss to the Magic with 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes.

Giddey did most of his damage in the first half with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds and three assists. After failing to score any points in the third quarter he went 3-of-6 in the fourth for another six points to finish second on the team with 16. The Oklahoma City guard was just 2-of-7 from beyond the arc and failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his last four games.