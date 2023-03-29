Giddey ended with 31 points (14-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 loss to the Hornets.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) out, Giddey saw increased playmaking opportunities and took advantage with one of his best overall performances of the campaign. The second-year wing connected on a season-high 14 field-goal attempts en route to a career-high 31 points and dished out a team-high nine assists. He also led the team in rebounds, falling one short of his fourth triple-double this season. Across 15 March appearances, Giddey has averaged 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists, so even though his usage will take a bit of a hit when Gilgeous-Alexander returns, Giddey has still been playing superb ball of late and is a must-start in all formats.