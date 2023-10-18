Giddey accounted for 19 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 124-101 preseason win over the Bucks.

Giddey finished three rebounds away from a double-double, but his shooting efficiency also stood out. A player capable of making an impact all over the court regularly, Giddey might see his scoring totals a bit compromised, especially with Chet Holmgren healthy and set to play a prominent role on offense, but the Australian should remain valuable in fantasy due to his ability to contribute in other categories with equal efficiency.