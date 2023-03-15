Giddey provided 15 points (7-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 121-107 victory over Brooklyn.

Giddey struggled to find his shooting touch in this one, as he knocked down only 36.8 percent of his tries from the field. However, his shot volume continues to be there, now averaging 15.0 field-goal attempts in March (eight games). Giddey has also tallied two triple-doubles this month and continues to show that he can contribute in almost any category on a nightly basis outside of blocks.