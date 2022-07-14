Giddey (not injury related) won't play in Oklahoma City's remaining Summer League games, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Giddey suffered a hip injury in February that caused him to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, but he was able to return to the court for Summer League where he's performed well in the five games he's appeared in. The 19-year-old averaged 12.8 points, 8.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest this summer prior to being shut down, and he even recorded a triple-double against the Grizzlies on July 6. There's plenty to be optimistic about as the young guard enters his second year in the league.