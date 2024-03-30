Giddey closed with 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block over 24 minutes during Friday's 128-103 win over the Suns.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) missed a second consecutive contest, and just like it happened during Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, Giddey stepped up to the occasion and thrived as a point guard. This time, he ended just one assist and three rebounds shy of a triple-double. Giddey will remain in a starting role regardless of whether Gilgeous-Alexander returns to face the Knicks on Sunday, but his usage rate will remain high in case the star floor general can't make it for the trip to Madison Square Garden.